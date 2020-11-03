Amala Paul moves Madras HC for action against former boyfriend

Amala Paul moved court seeking permission to file a defamation suit against singer Bhavninder Singh for sharing their pictures on Instagram with misleading captions.

Flix

The Madras High Court has allowed actor Amala Paul to file a defamation case against her former boyfriend Bhavninder Singh for posting their private pictures and claiming that they got married in a secret marriage ceremony in March this year. The actor had denied getting married to the Bombay based singer back then.

On Tuesday, Justice Sathish Kumar allowed the actor to file a defamation case against her former boyfriend for circulating their pictures on Instagram and claiming that they got married. The couple reportedly got engaged in 2018. Amala, according to reports, said that the photos were taken for professional purposes and the singer misused it. She has also sought a stay from the court against publishing her pictures with him.

Earlier in March this year, pictures of the couple were posted by Bhavninder on his Instagram page. While the photos immediately went viral, Bhavinder reportedly deleted them soon after. While neither confirmed the wedding, Amala in an interview with a Telugu entertainment portal said that the news was not true and that she would announce it herself when it did happen. “I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce about my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes,” she had reportedly said.