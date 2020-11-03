The Madras High Court has allowed actor Amala Paul to file a defamation case against her former boyfriend Bhavninder Singh for posting their private pictures and claiming that they got married in a secret marriage ceremony in March this year. The actor had denied getting married to the Bombay based singer back then.
On Tuesday, Justice Sathish Kumar allowed the actor to file a defamation case against her former boyfriend for circulating their pictures on Instagram and claiming that they got married. The couple reportedly got engaged in 2018. Amala, according to reports, said that the photos were taken for professional purposes and the singer misused it. She has also sought a stay from the court against publishing her pictures with him.
Earlier in March this year, pictures of the couple were posted by Bhavninder on his Instagram page. While the photos immediately went viral, Bhavinder reportedly deleted them soon after. While neither confirmed the wedding, Amala in an interview with a Telugu entertainment portal said that the news was not true and that she would announce it herself when it did happen. “I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce about my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes,” she had reportedly said.
Notably last year, Amala had spoken about her partner in interviews without revealing his identity. “I used to think that only a mother could provide unconditional love and make sacrifices. But this man proved it that he can too. He had to sacrifice his job, his career to be with me and to support me... he knows my passion and he appreciates that. He stands by my side and he’d tell me my flaws,” she had said in an interview to Film Companion. Amala was previously married to filmmaker AL Vijay and the two parted ways about two years into their marriage.
The award-winning actor was last seen in Tamil film Aadai. Amala currently awaits the release of Tamil films Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadavre and the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. She is also part of the Telugu remake of the Hindi anthology Lust Stories.