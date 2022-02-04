Allu Arjun pays tribute to late actor Puneeth, visits his family in Bengaluru

Allu Arjun was last seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Flix Entertainment

During a recent visit to Bengaluru, Tollywood star Allu Arjun made a stop at late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s residence, and met his family. Allu Arjun had shared a picture of himself with Puneeth’s family members and also paid his respects to the late Sandalwood legend. Sharing the photos on Thursday, February 3, Allu Arjun wrote: “My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu . My respect to rajkumar garu’s family , friends , well wishers & fans.”

Puneeth Rajkumar, who was fondly known as ‘Appu’ by fans, passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in October last year. Condolences poured in from all quarters, with fans, members from the film fraternity and politicians mourning the actor’s untimely death. He was 46 years old. Puneeth was the youngest son of legendary Kannada star Rajkumar, and he is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters.

Recently, Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video announced that as a tribute to Puneeth, the streaming platform will be premiering three movies bankrolled by the late actor’s production banner PRK Productions. They also added that five of Puneeth’s popular movies, which were either produced by him or starred him in the lead, will be available to watch for everyone including viewers who have not subscribed to the platform, for one month starting from February 1.

The film One Cut Two Cut featuring comedian Danish Sait in the lead, has premiered on the streaming platform, while the films Man of The Match and Family Pack are gearing up for release. The five other films — Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and the recently released Yuvarathnaa are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in the hit Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The first installment hit the big screens in December last year and subsequently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The much-awaited Pushpa: The Rise co-starred actors Rashmika Manadanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. It marked the first collaboration between the actors and also marked Fahadh’s Tollywood debut. Pan-Indian project Pushpa released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.