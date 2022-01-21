Amazon Prime Video to stream five Puneeth Rajkumar movies for free from Feb 1

Three upcoming Kannada films bankrolled by late Sandalwood star Puneeth, will also premiere on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Flix Sandalwood

Over-the-top platform Amazon Prime Video announced on January 21 that as a tribute to late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, the streaming platform will be premiering three upcoming films bankrolled by the actor’s production banner PRK Productions. They also added that five of Puneeth’s popular movies, which starred him in the lead, will be available to watch for everyone including viewers who have not subscribed to the platform.

The three new Kannada films that will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video are Man of the Match, One Cut Two Cut and Family Pack. Meanwhile, five films of the actor including Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and the recently released Yuvarathnaa will be open for everyone to watch for one month starting from February 1.

The streaming platform noted in a press release that the collaboration aims to carry forward late actor Puneeth’s cinematic vision and bring some of his best stories to his fans. Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 in Bengaluru, aged 46, after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Condolences poured in from all quarters, with fans and members from the film fraternity mourning the actor’s untimely death. One of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema, Puneeth was the youngest son of Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He made his debut as a child actor and has acted in several popular films. He is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters.

Speaking about the collaboration between PRK Productions and the streaming platform in a press statement, Puneeth’s wife, producer Ashwini, said, “Puneeth Rajkumar's distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honour he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavour to carry that legacy forward. We are happy to continue our successful association with Prime Video and take our films to viewers world over.”

While Man of the Match is a modern-day reflection of human emotions and social challenges starring actors Atharva Prakash K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj, Comedy flick One Cut Two Cut features actors Danish Sait, Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad. Family Pack, is a romantic comedy starring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar in lead roles.

