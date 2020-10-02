Samantha Akkineni calls herself ‘plant lady’, shares pic of her terrace garden

Actor Samantha Akkineni made the most of the lockdown period exploring her love for gardening. Not only has she taken up gardening as a new hobby, she is also inspiring her fans. On Thursday, she shared a picture taken in her balcony on her Instagram profile and captioned the post: “Plant lady”. The actor has been sharing photos and videos of herself enjoying gardening in her home’s terrace.

Samantha has also set up a kitchen garden for growing microgreens, glimpses of which are regularly spotted on her Instagram profile. Previously, she gave tips and ideas to fans on how to avoid insects and also posted a video on how to make a natural fertiliser.

On the work front, last seen in Jaanu, the Tollywood remake of the Tamil film 96 directed by Prem Kumar, Samantha is all set to make her Hindi digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 2. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the web series stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the lead. Reports suggest that Samantha will be seen in a negative role.

Other than this, the actor has also been roped in for director Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, in which Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are coming together again after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film is in the pre-production stage and was expected to go on the floors by April 2020, but was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. To be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivan’s home banner Rowdy Pictures, the film will have music by Anirudh, who is associating with Vignesh for the third time after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

Meanwhile, Samantha is in talks with Ashwin Saravanan of horror-thriller Maya and Game Over fame for a woman-centric thriller. Reports say that Prasanna and Samantha may pair up for the film. An official announcement regarding the film is expected soon.

