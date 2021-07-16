All shops in Kerala allowed to open for three days for Bakrid

On July 12, traders in Kozhikode had launched a massive protest and clashed with the police for not allowing shops to open on all days of the week.

news Kerala Lockdown

The Kerala government has announced relaxations in the state-wide lockdown for three days, ahead of Bakrid on July 20. Shops including those that sell textiles, jewellery, footwear, electronic goods and others, apart from essential stores, can be open on July 18, 19 and 20 until 8 pm, according to a statement from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office. The shops can operate in all areas that are categorised as A, B and C zones, based on the test positivity rate. This comes as an exception to the weekend lockdown that is in place across Kerala.

In July, the government had announced lockdown relaxations based on the test positivity rates of areas, classifying them into four categories: A (with TPR below 5%), B (with TPR between 5-10%), C (between 10-15%) and D (above 15%). Even with this, the state government had not permitted shops to remain open on all days of the week. The latest decision to open them for Bakrid came after a meeting with the tradersâ€™ organisations Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, after many shopkeepers appealed to the state government to allow them to open for business. T Nasaruddin, state President of the Vyapara Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, said in a press meet on Friday morning that shops would open on Saturday and Sunday, before the CM had made his announcement. General Secretary Raju Apsara had expressed hope that the CM would take a favourable stand with the traders during the meeting.On July 12, traders in Kozhikode had launched a massive protest and clashed with the police on the streets for not allowing shops to open on all days of the week. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had warned of strict action against those violating the lockdown rule. However, he later eased his stance, and agreed to meet with the tradersâ€™ association on Friday. Keralaâ€™s lockdown strategy has been criticised by many as being unscientific and impractical. Experts believe that by not easing restrictions on all days, more crowds gather in the limited time that businesses are allowed to function.

Read: Experts question Kerala govt's lockdown strategy, say it is counter-productive