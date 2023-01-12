All school teachers should be addressed as ‘Teacher’: Kerala Child Rights Commission

Regardless of what gender they belong to, all school teachers should be addressed as 'Teachers', the Kerala Child Rights Commission has ordered. That is the suitable term to address teachers respectfully, the order says. The Commission has instructed the general education department to inform all the schools across the state about the order, which was given by a division bench comprising the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson KV Manojkumar and member C Vijayakumar.

"I find it most welcoming. It is a common word that addresses all teachers, without gender discrimination. We have brought such revolutionary changes in making uniforms of certain schools gender neutral, letting the girls switch from skirts and blouses to the more comfortable shirts and pants. This is another step towards removing gender discrimination," said Rathy Kiran, a teacher at the Govt Model Girls HSS, Pattom.

She brought the example of calling nurses as male nurse and female nurse, instead of just nurse. "If we can call all doctors as doctors, then why not nurses and teachers too by their profession," she asked.

Dineshan, a teacher at the Government Vocational HSS in Meppayur, Kozhikode, also agreed that a common term is better for teachers belonging to all genders. “I am a teacher who treats my students as friends. I wouldn’t mind it if they called me by name. But it is a welcome move, that teachers whether they are male or female or transgender (person) will have a common form of address,” he said.

The Commission’s order further said that teachers lead the way to create new societies and terms like sir and madam will not be equal to teacher. By using the term teacher, it will be possible to maintain equality and bring them closer to children. The action report based on the recommendations should be submitted in two months, the Commission added.

Boban Mattumantha, a social activist who has been fighting against the use of terms like sir and madam in official communications, welcomed the order of the Commission. He has sent petitions to the CWC, pointing out that gender differences started at schools when students were made to use different terms to address teachers belonging to different genders. "The first time, they sent back my request, saying that it did not come under their purview. However, I persisted, and I am glad that action has been taken. I have given another such request to change the form of addressing teachers in colleges too. But no action has been taken for over a year. It is important to bring these changes in schools and colleges since that is where children form impressions and shape their civic sense," he added.

