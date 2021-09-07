All issues resolved, says Sudhakaran on feud within Congress party in Kerala

A closed door meeting took place between senior leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan and K Sudhakaran on Monday.

After almost a week of public spats by Congress leaders in Kerala, state president of the party K Sudhakaran on Monday said that all the issues that were there in the open have been resolved and it is now a closed chapter. Following an open tussle between senior leaders in the party, a closed door meeting took place between Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, VD Satheesan and K Sudhakaran on Monday. It was after the meeting that Sudhakaran said that all the in-house issues were sorted.

"Irrespective of whether they hold posts or not, they are senior leaders and they will always be taken into confidence. Whatever issues were there have been resolved and the chapter is closed and there need not be any more discussions on that," said Sudhakaran.

Problems began with the announcement of the district presidents of the party a few days ago. Two Congress leaders who opposed the list in public â€“ K Sivadasan Nair and KP Anil Kumar â€“ were suspended. Differences appeared between the previous leadership â€“ headed by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala â€“ and the new leadership of Sudhakaran as KPCC president and Satheesan as Leader of Opposition. Apparently the latterâ€™s recommendations for district presidents were given preference over the formerâ€™s.

What followed was unseen in the party in recent times, when Chandy and Chennithala went publicly against the new leadership. Sensing trouble, Sudhakaran and Satheesan went silent and soon the damage control exercise began.

Even though Sudhakaran and Satheesan tried to speak tough and muscle their way through the seasoned veterans, they felt that both Chandy and Chennithala continue to have strong ground support and changed their tactics. Another reason for deliberations was that the allies of the Congress-led UDF, especially the Indian Union Muslim League and the RSP, expressed their displeasure, pointing out that things had to be sorted out, especially after the frontâ€™s debacle in the April Assembly election.

RSP veteran leader and former state minister Shibu Baby John said that the Congress is not just a sinking ship, but it was one where some are forcefully trying to sink it. Satheesan soon after holding talks with the top brass of RSPsaid that whatever difference of opinion was there has been solved. Now discussions have commenced on selecting new office bearers to the state unit of the party.

(With IANS inputs)