Oppn leader VD Satheesan calls on Oommen Chandy to resolve infighting in Congress

In a joint media address, Oommen Chandy admitted there are problems in the Congress and said he agreed with VD Satheesan's suggestion that the issues need to be resolved through talks.

Days after an open revolt broke out in the Congress in Kerala owing to the differences in the list of new District Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan called on veteran leader Oommen Chandy to resolve the differences within the party. Amidst moves by the new leadership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee to eliminate group culture in the state unit of the Congress, veteran leader Oommen Chandy, on Sunday, September 5, made it clear that this practice is a reality, but that the party comes first.

"Congress should move forward. Congress first, groups second," he told reporters when asked whether the culture of groupism had ended in the party. Chandy clarified his stand when VD Satheesan met him at his residence in Kottayam on Sunday, September 5. By calling on Oommen Chandy, Saheesan apparently tried to iron out the differences with warring groups leaders Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Chandy's statement also assumes significance in the wake of many leaders who were part of 'A' and 'I' groups starting to ditch them and rallying behind the new leadership. The 'A' group is headed by Chandy, while the 'I' group, by Chennithala. However, after the DCC president list was announced on August 28, both Oommen Chandy and Chennithala have been united in opposing, alleging that no discussions were held with them before finalising the list. With VD Satheesan assuming charges as the Opposition Leader and K Sudhakaran as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President, the power centre of the Congress in the state has been shifted from Oommen Chandy and Chennithala.

Satheesan said the Congress needs the support and guidance of senior leaders like Chandy and therefore, it would hold discussions to address their grievances so that the party can move forward together and become stronger. Admitting there were some internal problems within, Satheesan said these cannot be ignored and the only way to resolve them was through talks. He said the discussions would continue.

In the joint media address, Chandy also admitted there are problems in the Congress and said he agreed with Satheesan's suggestion that the issues need to be resolved through talks. "Without discussions, the problems will only get worse and if the talks take place, I will cooperate," he said. Chandy said that it was Congress' method of resolving issues through talks. The discussion at Chandy's residence came in the wake of a scathing attack on the new KPCC leadership, headed by its chief K Sudhakaran and Satheesan, over their â€˜arrogant style of functioning,' by the groups headed by Ramesh Chennithala and Chandy.

The Congress leadership had recently asserted that K Sudhakaran will be the "last word" on organisational matters in the state and spoke about bringing discipline to the party. The two groups, I and A, have been active in the state unit since the times of veteran leader K Karunakaran and senior leader AK Antony.

The Congress in Kerala is seeing an open revolt and there are no signs of it waning

(With PTI input)