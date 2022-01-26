All India Federation For Social Justice to be launched soon, says TN CM Stalin

CM Stalin said the federation, which is to be represented by leaders of marginalised classes from all the states, will provide suggestions regarding laws related to social justice.

news Politics

An All India Federation For Social Justice will be launched soon to strive to achieve the principles of federalism and social justice at the national level, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, January 26. He said it while addressing a national webinar on ‘Taking forward the struggle for Social Justice and joint national programme (JNP) for social justice movement’, held under the aegis of various social organisations across the country, on the occasion of Republic Day.

He said that the proposed All India Federation for Social Justice will provide suggestions for all states to agree to laws related to social justice. “This federation will be adequately represented by leaders of the depressed classes from all the states. Those truly concerned about social justice will be part of it. This federation will provide strong suggestions for all the states to agree to laws related to social justice”, he said.

“Though the percentage of Backward Classes may differ from state to state, the ideology of social justice will be the same. Everything for everyone will be the base of this federation, which will work to achieve the principles of federalism and social justice”, the Chief Minister said. He added that 'Everything for Everyone' will be the basis of this federation and that the organisation will work to achieve the principles of federalism and social justice.

Stalin said that the path for social justice was not made in a day but painstakingly laid over decades, stone by stone, with the sweat and blood of various trendsetters like Dr Natesanar, Dr TM Nair, Sir P Theagarayar, AT Panneerselvam and Panagal Arasar.

Pointing out that the concept and need for social justice is the same, the Chief Minister said he was glad that the ‘seeds of social justice sown by the Dravidian movement has sprouted across the country’.

Speaking on the 27% reservation for OBCs in the All India Medical Quota, CM Stalin said that it was not the BJP that played a crucial role in ensuring the reservation but it was the DMK that played a great role, he said, adding, “This is a great victory for social justice. We didn't get it easily, we protested in people's courts, in the court of justice, the state assembly, and in Parliament. I am proud of what we have achieved. Union government did not hand over reservations to OBCs and SCs just like that"

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, and DMK MP P Wilson were among those who participated in the webinar.