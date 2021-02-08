Alia Bhatt sends special gift for Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter

The Bollywood actor has earlier gifted an eco-friendly outfit to Tollwood star couple Mahesh and Namrata’s daughter Sitara.

Flix Entertainment

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is vigorously promoting her clothing line, Ed-a-Mamma. The start-up brand caters to children in the age group of 2-14 years and has become a hot favorite particularly among celebrities.

A couple of months ago, we reported that Alia gifted an eco-friendly outfit to the Tollywood star couple – Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara. Flaunting the dress, Sitara posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page and wrote, “From my favourite actress to me Thank you @aliaabhatt for this cute little dress!! Made my day Simply love it. Also wishing @edamamma all the best and hope you shine for all the kids out there! #EcoFriendly #OutfitOfTheDay.”

And now, Alia’s clothing brand is back in the limelight with the actor gifting a hamper, along with a personalised letter, to Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter and megastar Mammootty’s granddaughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Alia’s letter reads, “I hope that Maryam loves this hamper as much as I’ve loved putting it together for her. ΧΟΚΟ Alia.”

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the upcoming Telugu film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in which she plays the female lead. She will be essaying the role Sita in this period film directed by SS Rajamouli and is paired opposite Ram Charan Teja who plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. Roudram Ranam Rudhiram will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry.

RRR is a multi-starrer that has Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja playing the lead roles. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are also playing pivotal roles. Lison Doody and Ray Stevenson have been roped in to play crucial roles in the magnum opus as well. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

Other than RRR, Alia Bhatt has the Hindi flick Brahmastra in her kitty. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. Pritam, Steel Banglez and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick with V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux cranking the camera and Akiv Ali and Manik Dawar doing the editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)