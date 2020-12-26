Alia Bhatt on making her debut in Telugu cinema with ‘RRR’

Flix Tollywood

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is making her debut in Telugu cinema with SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR. Alia will be playing a character called Seeta, opposite Ram Charan.

The shooting of the film resumed after almost eight months in October and Alia has recently joined the sets. She told DNA, "Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know.”

Elaborating further, Alia said, “I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej.”

In the recently wrapped schedule, the team shot one of the major action sequences featuring Ram Charan and Tarak. The schedule lasted for 50 days and the entire action sequence was canned in the night effect.

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In the film, Jr NTR will play the role of Komaram Bheem. While Jr NTR will be sporting a bulky look with a beard, Ram Charan will be seen in a completely different new hairstyle for which a top hairstylist has been brought on board.

Besides these lead actors, the film will also have Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Varun Dhawan, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega-budget multi starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

RRR was planned to be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shooting is complete. The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

(Content provided by Digital Native)