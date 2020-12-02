Alagari says his 'contribution will be there' in 2021 elections in TN

The former union minister also dismissed reports of his joining the BJP, stating that they were just "rumours".

Adding to the politics mix in Tamil Nadu, expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri on Tuesday told reporters that his contribution would be there in the upcoming state elections in 2021. When asked about floating his own political party, Alagiri said it would be known in the coming days.

"I will consult with my supporters and take a decision. In this election (2021) my contribution will be there," the DMK's former Madurai strongman told reporters in Madurai. Alagiri's possible plan to float his own party has been doing the rounds over the past few weeks. According to reports, Alagiriâ€™s party may be named Kalaignar DMK or KDMK.

He also hinted that reports of his joining the BJP were "rumours" and said he would consult his supporters on floating his own political party ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election in 2021.

On Tuesday, answering reporters' queries whether his son Durai Dayanidhi has been offered "post" in the DMK, the former Union minister said it was "speculation" and a possible rumour.

"Even I was said to be meeting (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. Did I meet? You are asking only (about) rumours," Alagiri said in an apparent reference to reports about his possible meeting with the BJP veteran during his visit here on November 21. Amit Shah was in the city then to participate in a Tamil Nadu government event, besides meeting state party leaders ahead of the 2021 elections.

Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014 for alleged anti-party activities in the wake of differences with his brother and now party chief MK Stalin. Notably, in 2018, following Karunanidhi's demise, Alagiri had expressed his interest in joining DMK once again and even said that he was ready to accept Stalinâ€™s leadership if he was inducted back into the party.

AIADMK, which struck an electoral pact with the saffron party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has announced the alliance would continue for 2021 as well. Alagiri's supporter, former DMK MP KP Ramalingam had joined the BJP on November 21 in the presence of its national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi.

(With inputs from PTI)