Actor Akhil Akkineni, who currently awaits the release of his Telugu romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor, on Wednesday, announced that he will team up with filmmaker Surender Reddy for his next untitled Telugu outing. Surender is best known for helming films such as Kick, Kick 2 and the recent Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.



Akhil took to Twitter and wrote: “It’s time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way (sic),” Akhil tweeted.

The film, which will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, marks the first collaboration of Surender Reddy and Akhil. Vakkantham Vamsi, a popular collaborator with Surender, will handle the story and screenplay. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.



Since both Akhil and Surender Reddy are currently occupied with some assignments, they’ll only begin work on the new project next year. Meanwhile, Akhil will complete the pending work on Most Eligible Bachelor, which is being directed by Bhaskar. The film will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, MEB has music by Gopi Sundar. The makers are planning to release the film early next year.

In March, Akhil suffered an injury while shooting for this project. He was out of action for a week. Akhil suffered an injury to his right elbow while filming a comedy action sequence. "Akhil's right hand elbow was swollen and he was advised a week's rest by the doctors. As a result, the shooting of the film has been halted. The actor is currently recuperating at home and he is expected to resume work after March 10," a source had said. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, who is teaming up with Akhil for the first time.



Meanwhile, Surender Reddy, whose last release was the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all set to join hands with actor Pawan Kalyan for a new project, as per latest reports. Apparently, Pawan Kalyan has given his nod in principle to star in an out-and-out commercial entertainer which will be helmed by Surender Reddy. This project will have a story and screenplay by Vakkantham Vamsi, a very popular collaborator with Surender, and the duo have worked together in several projects including Kick and Kick 2 in the past. This yet-untitled film will be produced by SRT Entertainments and will go on the floors in 2022.