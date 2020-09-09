Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ to get Hollywood VFX team on board?

Directed by Om Raut, the film will reportedly be shot entirely using the green mat technology seen in several Hollywood films.

Flix Tollywood

Rebel Star Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the high budget movies in India that will go on the floors next year. The film, to be directed by Om Raut, will have a lot of VFX included and will be shot in 3D format. According to sources close to the film unit, a huge budget has been earmarked for the graphics and the film will be entirely shot using the green mat technology seen in several Hollywood films. The makers are in talks with the VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics for the epic period action movie.

The project will feature actors from across several industries and the makers are in the process of finalising the cast. While it has been confirmed that Prabhas will play Lord Ram, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh, another popular name for Raavan. Saif had also played the antagonist in director Om Raut’s last film Tanhaji, which was a multiplex hit.

In his latest interview to a leading daily, Om Raut opened up on why he roped in Prabhas for this project. “I have seen him (as the lead) in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me,” Raut said.

The pre-production process has been going on for nearly six months and the makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release. Earlier reports suggested that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady while according to a TOI report, Kiara Advani has been approached for the role, but there’s been no official announcement yet.

The film will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-series banner. This film will be Prabhas’ third with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will resume shooting for Radhe Shyam this month onwards. The project went on the floors in January this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde, who plays the leading lady, will join this schedule along with other key actors.

Prabhas also has a film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, marking her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films.

