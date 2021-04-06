Ajith takes phone from maskless fan clicking pic with him in polling booth

The incident took place in a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, where Ajith had arrived with his wife actor Shalini to cast their votes.

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar, who is popularly known as ‘Thala’ is someone who stays off from the limelight and does not even attend film events or award shows. Fans therefore are always eager to get a chance to watch the actor, even when his is casting his vote!

Ajith turned up at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, with his wife actor Shalini on Tuesday at around 07:00 am. He was one of the first few Kollywood celebrities to cast his vote. As Ajith posed for the shutterbugs after casting his vote, a fan who was not wearing a mask came close to the actor to take a picture with him. The man who did not have Ajith's consent clicked a picture or two before Ajith noticed him.

In the video, which is now widely circulated in social media, Ajith is surrounded by police, who are trying to stop fans from reaching out to the actor. However, after one of them manages to walk past the police and click a selfie with the actor, Ajith is seen snatching the phone away from him. Shortly after that, he is also seen pointing at the fan who tried to take a selfie, and asked him as well as other people to leave. Some of them are seen wearing masks, while others aren’t.

Netizens have been posting their opinions and discussing the issue using the hashtag #Ajith, which is currently trending on Twitter. While many of them took this as an opportunity to draw comparisons between Ajith and other Kollywood celebrities such as Vijay and Suriya.

Some users have also extended their support to the actor since they felt that people should be respectful of celebrities’ and not force them to take selfies without their consent.

Popular Television anchor Dhivya Dharshini has also posted a tweet in support of Ajith’s move. “The way Ajith sir was treated today was sad.... he gave us fans soooo much happiness , shudnt we giv him peace in return while he is exercising he basic right to vote with his family ... but Ajith sir ur way too patient #Ajith # TamilNaduElections2021,” her tweet read.

Photos of other Kollywood stars such as actors Vijay, Rajinikanth and Suriya, who have casted their votes in the respective polling booths in Tamil Nadu, have also gone viral on social media. Vijay cycled to his booth in Chennai and his pictures and videos have gone viral.

The polling for the 16th Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu is being held from 7 am to 7 pm on April 6. Over 6.28 crore voters in Tamil Nadu are expected to exercise their franchise on Tuesday at over 88,000 polling stations set up by the Election Commission of India (ECI).