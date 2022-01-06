Ajith’s Valimai release postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

'Valimai' producer Boney Kapoor took to social media to make the announcement.

Flix Kollywood

The release of actor Ajith’s much-anticipated Tamil action drama, Valimai, has been postponed, the makers announced on Thursday, January 6. The theatrical release of the film has been postponed due to the spike in the number of coronavirus cases across the country. In a note to fans, Valimai producer Boney Kapoor said, “Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project.”

Boney Kapoor also noted that the team has been eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres. However, he revealed, they have decided to abide by the safety regulations provided by the Indian government to avoid further spread of the novel coronavirus. “All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences have always been at the forefront of all our decisions, given the steep rise in COVID-19 infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film ‘Valimai’ until the situation normalises,” the note read.

The makers concluded the statement by promising fans that the film will release in cinema halls soon and advised them to stay safe meanwhile. “Get vaccinated. Wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon,” read the statement from team Valimai.

Valimai is directed by filmmaker H Vinoth. The trailer, which was unveiled on December 30, features Ajith as a police official. The cast of Valimai also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others. Kartikeya essays the role of villain and is seen as the leader of a gang of motorcyclists who are wanted for committing several crimes. Ajith, who works as a police officer, tries to trace them down. Huma Qureshi is seen as Ajith’s colleague. Ajith was last seen as a cop in Gautham Menon directorial Yennai Arindhaal.

Watch: