Ajith Kumarâ€™s 62nd movie title announced on actorâ€™s birthday

Ajith Kumarâ€™s 62nd movie is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, making it the first collaboration between the actor and the director.

news Kollywood

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumarâ€™s latest movie has been announced on his birthday, May 1. The movie is titled Vidaamuyarchi and is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and bankrolled by Subaskaran from Lyca Productions. This is the first collaboration between Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith Kumar. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh, making this their third collaboration. The cinematographer for Vidaamuyarchi is Nirav Shah. The release date for the movie has not been announced yet.

Ajithâ€™s previous film Thunivu was released on January 11, 2023, along with his â€˜rivalâ€™ Vijayâ€™s Varisu. Both their films were released on the same day after a period of 8 years. Thunivu received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, but was a commercially successful film. It was directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Thunivu featured Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken, among others, in important roles. Ajith played the role of a bank robber pulling off a heist in a popular bank in Chennai while simultaneously exposing some unjust business practices the bank was involved in. Before the title of the movie was released, it was called â€˜AK61â€™ as it was the actorâ€™s 61st film.

Magizh Thirumeniâ€™s last directorial venture was Kalaga Thalaivan in 2022. The film starred Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role along with Niddhi Agerwal, Kalaiyarasan, and Arav. Udhayanidhi produced it under the Red Giants Movies banner. In the film, Udhayanidhi plays a financial analyst for a popular vehicle manufacturing company who later unearths some murky details about the company. The film is an action-thriller and was commercially successful.