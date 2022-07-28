Ajith Kumar participates in 47th Tamil Nadu rifle shooting championship

Actor Ajith Kumar seems to be managing to find the time to pursue his other interests such as racing and shooting, in spite of hectic film schedules.The popular Kollywood actor recently returned to India after undertaking a bike tour of Europe. He was spotted at the Trichy Rifle Club on Wednesday, July 27 where he was participating in the 47th Tamil Nadu Rifle Shooting Championship. Pictures and video clips of the actor at the shooting club have gone viral on social media.

The actor is reportedly participating in a series of events at the championship including the 10m, 25m and 50m pistol shooting events.Last year, Ajith won six gold medals at the shooting championship which was held in Chennai. Meanwhile on the work front, Ajith is currently working with H Vinoth on his upcoming film that has been tentatively titled AK61. As per reports, the film's plot will revolve around a bank heist. Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot.

AK61 is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP. This will mark the third time collaboration between filmmaker H Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor and actor Ajith Kumar. Previously, the trio had teamed up for Nerkonda Paarvai, the Kollywood remake of hit Hindi film Pink, starring actors Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang, Kirti Kulhari, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Ajith, Boney and H Vinoth also teamed up for the recently released action-drama Valimai.

Shraddha Srinath reprised Taapseeâ€™s role from the original in the 2019 Tamil movie, while Abhirami stepped into Kirtiâ€™s shoes. Actor Ajith reprised Amitabh Bachchanâ€™s role. Vidya Balan, a character that was not seen in the original, essayed the role of Ajithâ€™s wife. The last schedule of AK61 is yet to be completed. Ajithâ€™s next project is set to be helmed by Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame director Vignesh Shivan.