Ajay Devgn, Dil Raju to produce Bollywood remake of Telugu courtroom drama ‘Naandhi’

The Telugu film ‘Naandhi’, starring Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, hit the big screens on February 19, 2021.

Flix Cinema

Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn is teaming up with producer Dil Raju for the Bollywood remake of the 2021 Telugu film Naandhi. Announcing the news on June 25, Friday, Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @SVC_official @Meena_Iyer @kuldeeprathor9 @ParagDesai #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiInHindi.”

Ajay will be bankrolling the movie under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms and Dil Raju will be producing under the banner Dil Raju Productions. Expressing how happy he is to collaborate with Ajay Devgn, Dil Raju wrote, “Happy to collaborate with @ajaydevgnfor the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! More details will come soon!(sic).” Further details about the cast and crew are awaited.

The courtroom drama Naandhi, which hit the big screens on February 19 this year, revolves around the trials of a character called Surya. He is believed to be a suspect in a high-profile murder case and is abused while in custody. Lawyer Aadhya steps in to take the case and get to the bottom of the truth and expose the abuse of power. The Telugu film starred actors Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Praveen, Harish Uthaman and Vinay Varma in pivotal roles. Naandhi was directed by debut filmmaker Vijay Kanakamedala and bankrolled by Satish Vegesna.

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, co-starring actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The movie marks the Tollywood debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The makers of the movie released a special poster marking Ajay Devgn's 52nd birthday on April 2nd. Sharing the poster on Twitter, SS Rajamouli wrote, “He derives strength from empowering his people. Presenting Ajay Devgn from RRR movie." He also has other movies such as the biographical sports drama Maidaan and action film Bhuj: The Pride of India in his kitty.