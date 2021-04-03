Director Rajamouli’s upcoming movie RRR has been the talk of the town ever since the makers started releasing stills and first-look posters from the movie. The makers of the venture released the first-look motion poster of Ajay Devgn’s character from the movie, on the occasion of the actor’s 52nd birthday on Friday.
Ajay Devgn is seen standing in between a group of men holding guns in their hands, taking aim at him. Sporting a rugged look, with blood flowing down his forehead, the actor is seen chanting “Load, aim, shoot.” The first-look motion poster is intriguing and leaves the audience wondering how Ajay Devgn’s character would unfold in the movie.
Watch the first-look motion poster here:
Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, SS Rajamouli wrote, “He derives strength from empowering his people. Presenting Ajay Devgn from RRR movie."
He derives strength from empowering his people!
Thanking SS Rajamouli for giving him the opportunity, Ajay Devgn responded saying, "Load, aim shoot! Thank you SS Rajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character. #RRR #RRRMovie."
Various other Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar among others, wished Ajay Devgn on his birthday.
SS Rajamouli's big-budget project RRR is a fictitious story based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters.
RRR is gearing up to be released across the globe in four languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
The film was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30 last year but the production was halted and delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan had tested positive for coronavirus last year. RRR’s female lead, Alia Bhatt also contracted the virus recently.