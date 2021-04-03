Watch: Ajay Devgn looks intense in new motion-poster from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

The first-look poster of Ajay Devgn’s character in ‘RRR’ was released on April 2, marking the actor’s birthday.

Flix Tollywood

Director Rajamouli’s upcoming movie RRR has been the talk of the town ever since the makers started releasing stills and first-look posters from the movie. The makers of the venture released the first-look motion poster of Ajay Devgn’s character from the movie, on the occasion of the actor’s 52nd birthday on Friday.

Ajay Devgn is seen standing in between a group of men holding guns in their hands, taking aim at him. Sporting a rugged look, with blood flowing down his forehead, the actor is seen chanting “Load, aim, shoot.” The first-look motion poster is intriguing and leaves the audience wondering how Ajay Devgn’s character would unfold in the movie.

Watch the first-look motion poster here:

Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, SS Rajamouli wrote, “He derives strength from empowering his people. Presenting Ajay Devgn from RRR movie."

Thanking SS Rajamouli for giving him the opportunity, Ajay Devgn responded saying, "Load, aim shoot! Thank you SS Rajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character. #RRR #RRRMovie."

Various other Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar among others, wished Ajay Devgn on his birthday.

SS Rajamouli’s big- budget project RRR is a fictitious story based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Bankrolled by DVV entertainments, the movie features NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, two of the biggest stars of Tollywood in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt will be the female lead in the movie. RRR also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles. RRR is slated for theatrical release on October 13 this year.

RRR is gearing up to be released across the globe in four languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30 last year but the production was halted and delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan had tested positive for coronavirus last year. RRR’s female lead, Alia Bhatt also contracted the virus recently.