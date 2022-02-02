Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Aishwaryaa, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, urged people to mask up and get vaccinated.

Flix Coronavirus

Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced on February 1 that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and that she has got herself admitted to a hospital to receive treatment for the same.Taking to Instagram, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth said, "Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We'll see what more that you have in store for me!"

Earlier this year, Aishwaryaa and her ex-husband, actor Dhanush, announced that they were parting ways, bringing to an end their 18-year-long marriage. In a statement, Aishwaryaa had said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

They are parents to two boys, Yatra and Linga, aged 15 and 11 respectively. While posting the announcement, Aishwaryaa also added, “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love are necessary”. The duo got married in 2004.

Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut in 2012. The Tamil psychological drama 3 starred actors Dhanush and Sruthi Haasan in the lead. The film also stars actors Sivakarthikeyan and Sunder Ramu in supporting roles. Actor Amala Paul was initially roped in for the film as per media reports. However, she had to leave the project reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. Anirudh was on board as the music composer for the project. He shot to fame through his compositions for the movie.

Aishwaryaa also started her career as a playback singer with Natpe Natpe. Set to tune by D Imman for the 2003 film Whistle, she sang the track along with Silambarasan, Uma Mahesh, Roopa Venkat and D Imman. In August 2016, Aishwarya was selected as India's goodwill ambassador for the UN Women organization.

(With IANS inputs)