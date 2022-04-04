AirSwap: Decentralizing Trade with Efficient P2P Swaps and Zero Slippage

AirSwap is a decentralized peer-to-peer token trading network on Ethereum that aims to make global token trade secure, simple and economical.

Bitcoin and Crypto Market Watch

Crypto trading is steadily attracting the global masses for higher returns, freedom, and the security it affords. While centralized crypto exchanges are custodial, require traders to register and make deposits before they begin trading, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are sometimes low on liquidity and donâ€™t operate with the same security. AirSwap, as a peer-to-peer trading system, brings together the good from both to help in the free-flowing and reliable trading of all kinds of digital assets. Letâ€™s learn how.

AirSwap: Introduction

AirSwap is an open developer community built on the Ethereum network that focuses on decentralized trading systems. It powers P2P networks using two protocols, namely: RFQ (Request for Quote) and LL (Last look) protocols. AirSwap protocol protects traders from counterparty risks, price slippage and front running. It enables two parties to perform an â€˜atomic swapâ€™ transaction - either both parties succeed, or the transaction is reverted.

Other key features include:

â€¢ It is non-custodial, without deposits or escrow

It is non-custodial, without deposits or escrow â€¢ It allows the swapping of any digital asset at a custom price and any size.

The DEX platform provides several applications to the users, including AirSwap Web, AirSwap OTC (Over the counter), AirSwap CLI (Command Line Interface), etc. The platform uses several DEX aggregators and market makers, of which MetaMask Swaps is prominent.

AirSwap Token: Fundamental Analysis

AST token is the native token of the DEX and is also the governance token of the AirSwap community. The members stake AST tokens to participate in the governance, benefits and other community activities. The tokenâ€™s initial role was to enable traders to announce their availability.

The AST token has a total supply of 500 million tokens, of which 150 million tokens are currently circulating in the market.

Short Term Technical Analysis

AST token is trading at $0.19 today and is part of the top 750 cryptocurrencies by market cap, making it a volatile investment at this stage. The coin has been consistently forming lower highs and lower lows since November - a trend that may finally break this week once it breaches resistance at $0.207. Higher time frame closes above this will set up immediate targets at $0.24 and $0.33. Those looking for long positions should enter after confirmation.

Source: TradingView, OKEX

Future Potential

AirSwap has successfully achieved the milestones it set in its 2017 roadmap and has delivered many useful products. It is now an open project driven by a community of contributors who strive toward developing and growing the network. AirSwapâ€™s official website mentions several recognitions from MIT Technology Review, St. Louis Fed, Stanford Journal, etc. It is also rated number one in security among the DEXs and is the founding member of wrapped bitcoin (WBTC).

Despite the starry highlights, AirSwap continues to be volatile. The coin has seen an upsurge in the past month but is still far below its all-time-high from 2018. AirSwap needs to grow into a top 200 coin to be considered a viable long-term investment.

Use promocode TNM51 at www.giottus.com/profile#promo after registration to get Rs.51 worth free Bitcoin

Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.