Air India flight to London returns to Delhi after passenger hits cabin crew

The Delhi-London Air India flight AI 111 returned to India just hours after taking off due to the incident.

An Air India flight to London returned to Delhi due to the "serious unruly behaviour" of a passenger onboard.The passenger, identified as Jaskirat Singh, allegedly tried to open a door of the plane and hit two air hostesses. The Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate on the Delhi-Heathrow route returned to Delhi just three hours after taking off on the morning of Monday, April 10, after the incident. Jaskirat had to be restrained in his seat using restraining devices to make sure he remained in his seat till landing.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged as the accused person allegedly misbehaved with and caused physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. Officials said that Jaskirat continued to create a scene even after verbal and written warnings and the pilot-in-command had to return to Delhi. Subsequently, he was handed over to the concerned security authorities and action was initiated.

"Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. Safety, security and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon," said an Air India spokesperson.

Airlines have witnessed many such incidents of unruly behaviour by some air passengers in the last few months. Last week, a drunk flyer on board an Indigo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru tried to open the flap of the emergency doors. Subsequently, the matter was reported to the concerned agencies and appropriate action was initiated.

