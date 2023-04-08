Drunk man on Delhi-Bengaluru Indigo flight tries to open emergency door flap, booked

The man was handed over to CISF authorities upon arrival in Bengaluru, and was booked for public nuisance and endangering othersâ€™ safety, Indigo said.

news Crime

In yet another incident of unruly behaviour by an airline passenger, a drunk flyer on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru allegedly tried to open the flap of an emergency door on Friday, April 7. The passenger was handed over to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) authorities upon arrival in Bengaluru, and was booked by Kempegowda International Airport Police, Indigo Airlines said in a statement. The passenger has been identified as Prateek (30) from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

"The passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state. On noticing this, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned," an airline spokesperson said. "There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," the spokesperson added.

Prateek has been booked under sections 290 (public nuisance), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 11(A) (penalty) of The Aircraft Act by the KIA Police.

While dealing with unruly behaviour by passengers on-board, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)â€™s Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), before they are placed on a 'No Fly List'. Based on the information provided by the airlines, the 'No Fly List' is maintained by the DGCA.