Residents and Karipur airport ground staff rushed to the runway when Air India Express flight 1344 from Dubai skid from the tabletop runway and split into two at the Karipur airport in Kerala'a Kozhikode, on Friday around 7.45 pm. Over 160 passengers were on board the flight. Many were removed from the debris and immediately rushed to three hospitals in the vicinity.
About 17 injured passengers were rushed to Kondatti Mercy Hospital, 20 have been taken to Relief Hospital and Trauma Center and about eight passengers were rushed to Aster MIMS Hospital.
Even as the rescue operations are still underway, it is not known how many have been injured. According to reports and visuals, many have been grievously injured.
According to reports, the pilot of the Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, has died in the accident.
(This is a developing story)