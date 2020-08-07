Air India crash in Kerala: Over 45 injured rushed to hospitals in Kozhikode

According to reports and visuals, many passengers have been grievously injured.

news Flight crash

Residents and Karipur airport ground staff rushed to the runway when Air India Express flight 1344 from Dubai skid from the tabletop runway and split into two at the Karipur airport in Kerala'a Kozhikode, on Friday around 7.45 pm. Over 160 passengers were on board the flight. Many were removed from the debris and immediately rushed to three hospitals in the vicinity.

About 17 injured passengers were rushed to Kondatti Mercy Hospital, 20 have been taken to Relief Hospital and Trauma Center and about eight passengers were rushed to Aster MIMS Hospital.

Even as the rescue operations are still underway, it is not known how many have been injured. According to reports and visuals, many have been grievously injured.

According to reports, the pilot of the Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, has died in the accident.

Air India Express flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Karipur airport. No fire was reported at the time of landing. According to the airline, there were 174 passengers, including 10 children, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft.

(This is a developing story)