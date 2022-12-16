AIADMK worker dies after party flag pole falls on him while trying to repair it

Chellappan, an AIADMK worker from Maduranthakam, was lowering the flag pole when it fell on him.

news Accident

A 28-year-old All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) worker from Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district died after a damaged flag pole belonging to the party fell on him. The pole, situated near a national highway, had sustained damages and Chellappan was lowering the flag pole for repair work when it fell on him. He was rushed to the Maduranthakam Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. The flag pole had reportedly been inaugurated by former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami a few months ago.

Accidents and deaths due to political cutouts, banners and flags have been a recurring concern in Tamil Nadu, where erecting such structures to honour party leaders is a very common practice. After the death of 23-year-old software engineer Subhasri in 2019 due to the collapse of an illegal AIADMK hoarding, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had assured that it would eradicate the banner culture in the state when it came to power. In the same year, a 30-year-old Coimbatore woman named Rajeswari lost her leg in an accident while allegedly trying to maneuver around a flagpole bearing an AIADMK flag.

Read: ‘Banners culture in Tamil Nadu must be eliminated’: Ragu’s sister speaks out

Last year in August, a 13-year-old boy named Dinesh was electrocuted in Villupuram while putting up DMK flags, as Minister K Ponmudy was expected to attend a wedding in the neighbourhood. A live electric wire fell on Dinesh while he was attempting to put up a party flag, killing him. Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin said: “I am saddened to know that despite repeated, firm orders to stop the banner culture, it continues in many places. Party cadres have to accept my order and stop this practice immediately.”

Also read: CM Stalin urges cadres to stop banner-culture after 13-year-old’s death