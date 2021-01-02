AIADMK woman manhandled by DMK cadre for questioning Stalin during grama sabha meet

Stalin accused Poongodi, who belongs to the AIADMK, of being sent by TN Minister SP Velumani to the meeting.

An AIADMK woman was manhandled by DMK cadre for questioning DMK chief Stalin during a grama sabha meeting at Devarayapuram in Thondamuthur on Saturday. The woman identified as Poongudi, AIADMK women’s wing president in Coimbatore south district, attended the grama sabha meeting arranged by DMK President MK Stalin in Devarayapuram on Saturday.

While the DMK President allowed the public to ask questions, Poongudi who was seated with a DMK cap on her head stood up to ask a question. The DMK cadre around her told her to sit down since five other women were already permitted to ask questions.

However, she asked DMK chief Stalin why he was conducting a grama sabha meeting in Coimbatore. In reply, he asked her who she is, to which Poongudi said, “I am an Indian citizen.” When he asked her where she hails from, to which Poongodi replied Sugunapuram near Kuniyamuthur. When Stalin asked if her residence fell under the Devarayapuram village panchayat, Poongodi hit out at the DMK leader asking how he could conduct a gram sabha in Coimbatore when he did not know the area.

Stalin then tells the crowd that AIADMK Minister SP Velulmani, who is also the Thondamuthur MLA, had sent her. “Go out,” he tells Poongudi. She is then escorted out of the meeting by DMK wing cadre, as Stalin instructs party workers not to touch her and to hand her over to the police. A few women cadre can be seen taking her out of the venue.

Soon after the commotion, the woman and the man accompanying her were attacked by DMK cadre outside the venue and were later rescued by the Thondamuthur police. However, a formal complaint has not been filed.

Another video shows Poongudi being escorted by the police outside, even as DMK cadre attempt to surround her as she raises slogans against DMK and Stalin. The same video shows a man named Rajan, who had accompanied Poongodi being beaten up allegedly by DMK cadre. He was then rescued by the police. Poongudi was later admitted to a hospital at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

However, speaking to TNM, Thodamuthur police personnel said that they are yet to receive a formal complaint from both parties and have not registered any case. With tension escalating between the Dravidian majors, cadre from both parties went on a protest at Thondamuthur.

Stalin has been conducting grama sabha campaigns under the banner ‘We reject AIADMK’ since December. Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, The DMK chief has planned to participate in grama sabha meeting across 16,500 village panchayats in the state.