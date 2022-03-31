AIADMK rushed Vanniyar quota without proper data: DMK as SC strikes down law

Without proper data, a law to provide internal quota for Vanniyars was brought out by the previous AIADMK regime hastily ahead of the Assembly election last year, the DMK said.

news Politics

After consulting legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government would take a decision on the next course of action on internal reservation for Vanniyars, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Thursday, March 31. Without proper basic data, a law to provide internal quota for Vanniyars was brought out by the previous AIADMK regime hastily for 'political reasons' in the run-up to the Assembly election last year, the minister said.

Despite the government's “all-out” efforts, like appointment of senior advocates to handle the matter, the law to provide sub-quota for Vanniyars was struck down by the Supreme Court in view of the data factor, Duraimurugan said in a statement. Against this background, the minister said the Tamil Nadu government would take a decision on the next course of action on the matter, after consulting legal experts.

Reacting to the judgment, PMK founder S Ramadoss said the verdict made it clear that based on clear data, a recommendation could be made by the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission to provide internal reservation for Vanniyars. Based on it, the government could adopt a fresh Bill in the Assembly and provide reservation, the PMK leader said in a statement and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately take steps in this regard.

Read: Supreme Court strikes down 10.5% reservation for Vanniyar community

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi chief T Velmurugan urged CM Stalin to enact a new legislation to provide reservation and ensure that it does not get struck down by courts.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly last year passed a Bill providing internal reservation of 10.5% for Vanniyars, a Most Backward Classes (MBC), in government jobs and in admission to educational institutions. The law split the aggregate 20% reservation for MBCs and Denotified Communities into three separate categories by regrouping castes and provided a 10.5% sub-quota for the Vanniyar community. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the 10.5% reservation.