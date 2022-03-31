After consulting legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government would take a decision on the next course of action on internal reservation for Vanniyars, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Thursday, March 31. Without proper basic data, a law to provide internal quota for Vanniyars was brought out by the previous AIADMK regime hastily for 'political reasons' in the run-up to the Assembly election last year, the minister said.
Despite the government's “all-out” efforts, like appointment of senior advocates to handle the matter, the law to provide sub-quota for Vanniyars was struck down by the Supreme Court in view of the data factor, Duraimurugan said in a statement. Against this background, the minister said the Tamil Nadu government would take a decision on the next course of action on the matter, after consulting legal experts.
Reacting to the judgment, PMK founder S Ramadoss said the verdict made it clear that based on clear data, a recommendation could be made by the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission to provide internal reservation for Vanniyars. Based on it, the government could adopt a fresh Bill in the Assembly and provide reservation, the PMK leader said in a statement and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately take steps in this regard.
Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi chief T Velmurugan urged CM Stalin to enact a new legislation to provide reservation and ensure that it does not get struck down by courts.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly last year passed a Bill providing internal reservation of 10.5% for Vanniyars, a Most Backward Classes (MBC), in government jobs and in admission to educational institutions. The law split the aggregate 20% reservation for MBCs and Denotified Communities into three separate categories by regrouping castes and provided a 10.5% sub-quota for the Vanniyar community. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the 10.5% reservation.