AIADMK rejects BJP, says no scope for coalition government in Tamil Nadu

The remark came hours after BJP state president L Murugan said that the BJP will decide Tamil Naduâ€™s Chief Minister after the 2021 Assembly polls.

news Politics

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, made it clear that there will be no scope for a coalition government in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. The message was aimed at the BJP which, earlier on Sunday, had said that it will determine the government formation after the polls.

According to reports, state Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar said that the AIADMK will retain power in Tamil Nadu with absolute majority in the 2021 state assembly polls. "There is no room for talks on a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK will get a decisive mandate in the 2021 assembly elections and come to power," the minister told the media in an obvious reference to the remark made by L Murugan, state President of Tamil Nadu BJP earlier in the day. Jayakumar added that AIADMK will script a historic win in the upcoming polls as people have decided to ensure an absolute majority for the party.

On Sunday, L Murugan said that his party, the BJP, would decide the government formation in Tamil Nadu after the 2021 assembly polls. "The assembly election is just four months away from now. The BJP will emerge as a strong force in the 2021 assembly elections. Whoever the party picks can be the chief minister. We will determine the next government formation in Tamil Nadu," Murugan said.

Murugan and several other BJP leaders were detained in Chennai on Sunday as they attempted to undertake the â€˜Vel yatraâ€™ from Vadivudai Amman temple in Tiruvottriyur. Murugan and other BJP leaders including K Annamalai were arrested on Friday too, when they attempted to embark on the yatra from Tiruttani in Thiruvallur district. The government of Tamil Nadu has not given permission for the month-long yatra planned by the BJP across Tamil Nadu, citing COVID-19 restrictions.