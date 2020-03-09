AIADMK picks Thambidurai, KP Munusamy for Rajya Sabha polls, snubs DMDK

M Thambidurai was defeated by Congress's Jothimani in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where they both had contested in Karur constituency.

The AIADMK on Monday named former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and another senior leader KP Munusamy as its candidates for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.The ruling party has also allotted one seat to ally Tamil Maanila Congress and its chief GK Vasan will be the candidate.

In a party release, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co- coordinator K Palaniswami named Thambidurai and Munusamy and said that they allotted one seat to the TMC, which has nominated its chief GK Vasan. This also indicates that the party has officially snubbed its ally, the Vijaykanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), by not allotting it a seat. M Thambidurai was defeated in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Karur constituency by S Jothimani, a Congress candidate.

Six Rajya Sabha members -- Sasikala Pushpa (BJP), Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK), S Muthukaruppan (AIADMK), AK Selvaraj (AIADMK), ‘Tiruchy’ Siva of DMK and TK Rangarajan of the CPI-M -- from Tamil Nadu are set to retire after their six-year term. A few days ago, the DMK had announced its candidates for the elections -- ‘Tiruchy' Siva, NR Elango and Anthiyur Selvaraj. Of the three candidates, ‘Tiruchy’ Siva is seeking re-election as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Based on the strength of the ruling party and main opposition DMK and their respective allies in the Assembly, both the parties get three MP seats each. AIADMK has 125 members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly including the Speaker while the DMK and its allies have 106 members in the Assembly.

Since both parties have nominated just three candidates each, all six candidates are likely to be elected unopposed.

The elections to 55 MP seats from 17 states in Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take place on March 26 and the counting of votes will also happen on the same day.