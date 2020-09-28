AIADMK passes 15 resolutions: Discusses language policy and culture committee

The party's executive committee is being held at its headquarters in Chennai.

The AIADMK executive council on Monday passed 15 resolutions that were agreed upon by the party leaders. These ranged from opposition to the current constitution of the 'culture committee' formed by the Centre to reiterating the government's stand on the two language policy currently adopted by the state.

The executive meeting was held after a decision could not be reached upon regarding an ongoing power struggle between Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in an earlier party meeting this month. While the latter was demanding that a steering committee be formed as promised in August 2017, the former was unwilling to meet a demand that could create too many power centres within the party. The resolution however came as a show of unity from the executive committee, even as discussion remained heated.

Amongst the important resolutions put forth is the AIADMK's stand on the three language policy being suggested by the Union Government.

The ruling party has very clearly stated that the mother tongue - Tamil, and English will be the main focus and that they are going to stick with the current two language policy in the state.

AIADMK also pointed out that the state will be insisting that the centre give the government the Goods and services tax that is due and provide funds for other important schemes.

And as the Chief Minister had insisted last week, the AIADMK has also questioned the 'culture committee' set up by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The party has insisted that the committee include representatives from South India, especially from Tamil Nadu.

The government's efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic was further discussed and appreciated by the executive committee. The committee is currently being led by Presidium chairman Madhusudhanan, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.