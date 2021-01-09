AIADMK meet officially projects EPS as CM candidate in Assembly polls

The AIADMK’s general and executive committee meeting passed 16 resolutions including giving EPS and OPS power to decide on election strategy.

Putting to rest rumours about the internal tussle around the nomination of a Chief Minister candidate in AIADMK, the party unanimously resolved to project Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. The resolution for the nomination was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in the General and Executive Committee meeting of AIADMK held in Vanagaram in Chennai on Saturday.

In the meeting, a set of 16 resolutions were passed by the AIADMK General Committee. A resolution was also passed condemning Leader of Opposition and DMK President MK Stalin for leveling immature, indecent criticisms against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the increasing support for his regime in Tamil Nadu. “Full power is accorded to the party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami to decide on the election strategy, electoral alliances and seat-sharing arrangements for the 2021-Assembly polls,” the resolution stated.

Referring to VK Sasikala’s impending release from prison, KP Munusamy, deputy coordinator of AIADMK said that there are no ‘sleeper cells’ in the party. Without specifically mentioning any name, he added that the party will not suffer even if anyone leaves it. Reiterating that the contest in the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu will be bilateral between AIADMK and the DMK, KP Munusamy added that national parties are not a formidable force in the state.

The General Committee also approved the formation of the 11-member steering committee by the AIADMK to guide the party’s decisions in the run up to the Assembly polls. The party had last October announced the steering committee members - Ministers Dindigul Sreenivasan, Thangamani, SP Velumani, Jayakumar, CV Shanmugam, Kamaraj along with former MLA JCD Prabhakar, former MP Manoj Pandian, P Mohan, Gopalakrishnan and MLA Manickam.

The General and Executive Committee meeting assumes significance as it also comes ahead of the release of former Chief MInister J Jayalalithaa’s longtime aide VK Sasikala, who was convicted in the disproportionate assets scam. The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 8.50 am at Srivaru Venkatachalapathy hall in Vanagaram, was delayed by two hours and started around 11 am on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by E Madhusudhanan, the Presidium Chairman of the party. A minute’s silence was observed to pay respects to J Jayalalithaa before the meeting started.