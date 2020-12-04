AIADMK leader OPS welcomes Rajini's move to form party, hints at a possible alliance

Welcoming actor Rajinikanth's decision to float a political party, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday hinted at a possible alliance between AIADMK and Rajinikanth’s party. He, however, also maintained that AIADMK is a party made up of volunteers and therefore, it was impossible to shake its presence in the state. “We welcome Rajinikanth’s entry into politics. May his entry be a good one,” Panneerselvam told reporters adding, “Anything can happen in politics. If there’s an opportunity, an alliance can be formed.”

On being asked if Rajini's entry would affect AIADMK's vote bank, he says AIADMK is a party made up of volunteers (thondargal) and therefore it was impossible to shake its presence in the state. "No matter who enters, AIADMK will continue being a banyan tree and serve people," he said. On the possibility of an alliance, OPS maintained that anything is possible in the future when it comes to politics. "First let him form his party. When election approaches, we can think about an alliance," he said.

AIADMK leader OPS hints at a possible alliance with Rajini's party in the future @thenewsminute #rajinikanthpolticalentry pic.twitter.com/1fnTJ1oKKZ — Anjana Shekar (@AnjanaShekar) December 4, 2020

When asked if Rajini's entry would affect AIADMK's vote bank in the upcoming elections, OPS says it is impossible to shake AIADMK's presence in the state @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/d1bKokYIyu December 4, 2020

On Thursday, Rajinikanth said that he would float his political party in January 2021 and an announcement on that would be made on December 31, 2020. The date marks the third year anniversary of his first official announcement, made in 2017. He also stressed that there is a need to change the government and also the political system in the state. Reacting to Rajinikanth's announcement. Panneerselvam told reporters that the actor's party will not impact the ruling AIADMK.

In a press meet that followed his announcement, Rajinikanth said, “I am ready to give my life to the Tamil people. I will never falter on this. A political change is imminent and extremely necessary now. If not now, never. We should change, change everything. After I enter politics, if I win or lose, all of it belongs to the people. With folded hands I request those who have made my livelihood here, to stand by me.” Later he officially announced the appointment of former BJP man Arjuna Murthy as his party’s chief coordinator and Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Manian as the supervisor of the party.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said he would comment about Rajinikanth's announcement only after knowing fully what he had said.

(With inputs from IANS)