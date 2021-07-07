AIADMK leader Manikandan gets conditional bail in actor sexual assault case

AIADMK leader M Manikandan has been granted bail in the case related to the rape of an actor. The former Tamil Nadu minister was arrested on June 20 by the Adyar All Womenâ€™s Police station on the charges of raping a woman on the promise of marrying her, according to her complaint. Justice Nirmal Kumar of the Madras High Court granted a conditional bail to Manikandan on Wednesday, July 7, and asked him to surrender his passport with the trial court and appear before the investigating officials daily for 14 days.

According to the actorâ€™s complaint, the former minister had cheated her on the promise of marriage, forced her to have multiple abortions, and had threatened to leak her private photographs on social media.

Appearing for the minister, senior lawyer KS Dinakaran submitted that the complainant had continued her relationship with the former minister for five years, knowing full well that he was married with children. He also argued that no private pictures of the woman had been released and that the abortions were not forced.

Manikandan also added that the actor was aware that he was married and that he could not have married her and that obtaining divorce was not entirely in his hands. The former minister said that even if the allegation levelled against him was taken at face value, it would not attract offense under section 375 (rape) of the IPC.

According to the plaintiff, the minister had separated from his wife, however, had been living with her for five years and had even taken her to the state legislature introducing her as his wife. The prosecution, meanwhile, submitted that while Manikandan was detained and interrogated, the phone that he used to send pictures and SMS to the actor could not be found. He also argued that the former minister should not be granted bail as he is an influential person and could disperse witnesses.

After hearing all the arguments, Judge Nirmal Kumar adjourned the bail hearing without setting a date for the next hearing.