AIADMK gives complaint against DMK’s Senthil Balaji for bullock cart comment

AIADMK requested the Election Commission to register a criminal case against Senthil Balaji.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The ruling AIADMK party’s advocate wing has submitted a complaint against Karur DMK candidate Senthil Balaji to the Chief Electoral Officer and alleged that he has been violating election rules and using unparliamentary words against the government and officials. Babu Murugavel, AIADMK News Bureau Coordinator and Party’s Advocate Wing Joint Secretary, submitted the complaint on Thursday, and requested the electoral officers to register a criminal case against the DMK candidate for alleged violation of electoral rules.



In a complaint, Babu Murugavel said, “On March 17 at Karur, DMK candidate Senthil Balaji after filing his nomination, addressed his party cadres and general public. During the address, Senthil Balaji said that after DMK leader Stalin becomes the CM of the State and takes oath at 11 am, the people of the constituency without any hesitation can take their bullock cart into the river and load the river sand by 11.05 am. He also said that none of the officials will stop this and if they do, they will not be there any longer.”



Babu Murugavel further said, “It is a clear violation of Election rules as well as it is degrading the government officials and taking law on their own hand, it amounts to a clear case of contempt of court. As per the order of Madras High Court, sand mines and sale of river sand cannot be carried out in areas without permission and without the permission of concerned authorities. No one has the right to transport and sell river sand.”



After his video went viral, Senthil Balaji on Thursday said that in the nearby districts, the government allows sand to be taken in bullock carts but in Karur authorities did not allow bullock carts to load sand even though many people are dependent on these bullock carts. He said that he was implying that if there is a ban then it should be across the state. "Karur must be given permission to allow bullock carts to take sands but stealing of sand should be stopped," he said.