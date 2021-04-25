AIADMK functionary and businessman killed inside temple in TNâ€™s Chengalpattu

Thirumaran had previously made a complaint to the police claiming his life was in danger and was appointed a personal security officer.

A businessman, who was also an AIADMK functionary, was killed at a temple in Maraimalai Nagar in the suburbs of Chennai (Chengalpattu district) on April 24. The incident took place at around 6.30 pm on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Thirumaran and he was visiting the Selva Muthukumaraswamy temple in Maraimalai Nagar along with his wife on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

According to reports, a four-member gang hurled a country bomb at Thirumaran from which he escaped at first. The gang then threw another bomb that injured him after which they hacked him to death. While this was taking place, Constable Ezhilarasan who was appointed as Thirumaranâ€™s personal security officer about four years ago, opened fire on the gang. One member suspected to be part of the gang has been killed. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Suresh hailing from Athur in Tiruvallur district.

Thirumaran, an entrepreneur who runs multiple business ventures in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts relating to real estate and iron-scrap, had filed a complaint with the police about four years ago claiming his life was in danger. Based on this, a personal security policeman was appointed for Thirumaranâ€™s safety.

Following the incident on Saturday, Maraimalai Nagar Police along with Deputy Inspector-General of Police B Shamoondeswari and Superintendent of Police Sundaravadhanam visited the spot and initiated an investigation. CCTV visuals from the surroundings are being studied by a special team to nab the gang.

According to reports in Times of India, police suspect enmity between Thirumaran and his former business partners Rajesh and Jagan to be the reason behind the murder. The businessman had reportedly escaped from two previous attempts on his life. Once in 2016 when he was visiting Singaperumal Koil in 2016 and another in 2017. He had also reportedly obtained a firearm, without a license, from Nagaland for his protection.