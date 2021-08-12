AIADMK forms six-member legal committee to fight ‘false cases’

To fight against alleged false charges filed on leaders of the AIADMK party, the party has formed a six-member legal advisory committee on Thursday, August 12. This was announced by AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Co-coordinator Edapaddi K Palaniswami in a joint statement on Thursday.

Following the series of raids at the residence and 60 other locations relating to former minister of Municipal Administration SP Velumani, AIADMK is said to have formed the legal advisory committee. In a statement released on Thursday, it said that the ruling DMK government is indulging in vendetta politics and day by day it has only been increasing since the party took charge.

"The DMK government has been targeting AIADMK leaders and its cadres. As a revenge, the ruling party has been filing false charges and the number of false cases have been mounting every single day", said the AIADMK statement.

"Top leaders and every cadre in the AIADMK party have been working diligently and it is our duty to protect our cadres and party leaders. Hence in that view, we have formed a six member legal advisory committee," added the statement.

According to the statement, the committee will comprise of D Jayakumar, an organising secretary, member of steering committee and former finance and fisheries minister, N Thalavai Sundaram, a former minister and senior leader, C Ve Shanmugam, a former MLA from Villupuram constituency, PH Manoj Pandian, former Law minister and currently member of steering committee, steering committee member IS Inbadurai and RM Babu Murugavel, joint secretary of the legal wing and spokesperson of AIADMK.

Lastly, the statement said that all the cases filed against party leaders and cadres will be reviewed by the committee. Hence it urged the cadres and party leaders to consult the committee for legal assistance.