AIADMK files complaint with EC against A Raja for ‘vulgar’ comment against CM

AIADMK urged the EC to take action against election laws and the IPC.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The AIADMK has filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer against DMK MP A Raja for his allegedly derogatory and sexist comments while campaigning for DMK’s Thousand Lights Assembly constituency candidate N Ezhilan, on Saturday. C Thirumaran, State Joint Secretary of the Advocate Wing of AIADMK, who gave the complaint also requested the Election Commission to take stringent action under election laws and Indian Penal Code along with issuing directions to prohibit him from addressing future campaigns.

In the complaint, C Thirumaran said, “MP A Raja of DMK Party, while campaigning for candidate N Ezhilan at Thousand Lights Constituency, not only made adverse comments against TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, but also made vulgar and third-rated comments, which is clearly offensive under the provisions of election offences and Indian Penal Code.”

“Since the above said A Raja is continuously making false, vulgar speeches during his election campaign against TN Chief Minister as well as against Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, the said Raja has undermined the reputation of the leaders of our party and also subverting the election process,” he said.

Hence, citing these, Thirumaran requested the CEO to take immediate and stringent action against A Raja and to register a case against him under the provisions of electoral offences and under the provisions of Indian Penal Code. He also further requested to take immediate action to bar Raja from further election campaigns.

In the campaign at Thousand Lights constituency on Friday, A Raja said, “Let’s compare DMK President Stalin and Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. Who’s Stalin? In 23 years Stalin, who was the son of the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi, served one year in prison under MISA rule. Then he served as a district secretary in the party, then general committee member, youth wing secretary, treasurer, then working president and after demise of Kalaignar, the president of DMK.”

He became a leader step-step, he said. “In administration, he was an MLA, then Chennai’s Mayor, state Minister, Deputy CM and now he is going to become a CM. This is the right way of growth,” he said.

“That’s why in the villages, I’ll say Stalin is someone who was born out a ‘rightful’ marriage after 300 days. While no one knows Edappadi Palaniswami until Jayalalithaa’s death and EPS has not reached any heights in public life,” Raja said adding, “So if Stalin is a baby born out of a rightful relationship then Edappadi is born as a premature baby out of an illicit affair in politics.”

Another recent speech by A Raja also came under criticism when he said CM EPS was worth a rupee less than Stalin’s slipper. A Raja said, “Till recently, Edappadi was working in a jaggery mandi and how is it fair to say that he is in equal competition with Stalin? Even the price of our leader Stalin’s slipper is greater by a rupee when compared with your worth.”

Palaniswami responded by saying that he is farmer. “See how he (Raja) has compared? See how he has compared a Chief Minister? I am happy to be that (a rupee less than the value of Stalin’s slipper). I am a farmer and farmers are like this. Poor people will be like that only. People who have stolen Rs 1.76 lakh crore will speak like this only,” he said, taking a swipe at the 2G scam. Raja was acquitted by the court later in the 2G Spectrum case and an appeal is pending before the Delhi High Court.