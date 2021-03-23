AIADMK files complaint against Udhayanidhi, alleges improper asset disclosure

The complaint asks poll officials to investigate the income of a firm allegedly owned by Udhayanidhi and purchase of a Range Rover car.

AIADMK has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Officer against DMK youth wing president Udhayanidhi Stalin for alleged improper disclosure and material concealment in the assets declared by DMK leader. The Joint Secretary of AIADMK’s Advocate Wing Suryanarayanan has also requested the Election Commission to investigate the income of Snow Housing Private Limited and a Range Rover car allegedly purchased by Udhayanidhi Stalin with the declared income.

The complaint reads “Upon going through the declaration of assets made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, it is shocking to note that there is a gross mismatch between the assets of Udhayanidhi in comparison with the income declared by him.”

“In 2008, it is to be pointed out that a company Snow Housing Private Limited has purchased a residential property situated at Teynampet for Rs 11.62 crore. Udhayanidhi Stalin and his mother Durgavathy Stalin are the directors of the said company and the said property is now stated to be the residence of MK Stalin, President of DMK and it further appears that the said property has been given rent-free accommodation to Durgavathy Stalin,” the complaint alleges.

Suryanarayanan also alleged that the stated company purchased the property for Rs 11.62 crore but income of the company was never disclosed and the yearly income of Udhayanidhi Stalin as per his own declaration in the affidavit filed is only Rs.4.89 lakh in 2019-2020 and Rs.4.4 lakh in 2018-2019 and Rs.1.5 crores in 2017-2018 and Rs.4.12 lakh in 2016-2017. “It has also been declared that Snow Housing Private Limited has given a loan of Rs.11.06 crores to Udhayanidhi Stalin and he has purchased a Range Rover car for Rs.1.77 crores on February 29, 2016 when his annual income or the year 2016-2017 is only Rs.4.12 lakh,” he said.

Suriyanarayanan requested the officials to investigate the alleged misleading details, concealment of information and whether they are shell companies. He also requested Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary to government, and Chief Election Commissioner to initiate appropriate action against Udhayanidhi if the above-mentioned electoral offences are found to be true.

Udhayanidhi is set to contest elections from Chepauk constituency on April 6.