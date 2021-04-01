AIADMK files complaint against Dayanidhi Maran for 'mummy-daddy' comment

The complaint refers to Maran's speech at an election rally on March 28 in Kinathukadavu constituency.

Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran over his "unparliamentary words" against late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the complaint filed by AIADMK's Joint Secretary RM Babu Murugavel, it has been said that Maran had violated the model poll code with his "filthy, unparliamentary words tarnishing and maligning the image of Jayalalithaa and Modi". The complaint refers to his speech at an election rally on March 28 in Kinathukadavu constituency.

According to the complaint, Dayanidhi Maran, in his address at the rally, had said: "Amma (Jayalalithaa) is Mummy for us, (Narendra) Modi is Daddy for us. See what kind of relationship..."

Babu Murugavel had said that Dayanidhi Maran made the "filthy comments" referring to the speech made two years back by AIADMK Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, who, for "rhyming purpose", had said: "Modi is our Daddy".

Demanding the Election Commission to register a criminal complaint against Dayanidhi Maran and to ban him from election campaigning, Babu Murugavel had said that Maran, with an intention to defame Jayalalithaa and Modi, made those comments.

Recently, another DMK MP and former Minister A Raja had stirred up a row by allegedly insulting Chief Minister K Palaniswami's late mother. This had evoked an emotional response from Palaniswami. In his recent response to the Election Commission of India’s interim notice over his alleged remarks against Palaniswami, Raja denied making “derogatory or defamatory speeches” or comments that would “demean or defame women or motherhood.

