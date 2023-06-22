Ahead of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s visit to Patna, #GoBackStalin trends on Twitter

Pictures of Stalin’s son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin wearing a t-shirt with ‘Hindi theriyathu poda’ (I don’t know Hindi, go man) are being used to troll CM Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be attending the meeting for opposition parties in Patna on Friday, June 23. And ahead of his visit, hashtag #GoBackStalin has been doing the rounds on social media. Older statements of DMK leaders speaking against Hindi or Hindi imposition have resurfaced and pictures of Stalin’s son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin wearing a t-shirt with ‘Hindi theriyathu poda’ (I don’t know Hindi, go man) is also being used to troll CM Stalin.

Tweets supporting YouTuber Manish Kashyap who was arrested for allegedly circulating fake videos of Hindi-speaking migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu have also started to gain traction. RSS leader Sadhvi Prachi’s Twitter account posted a video of Karan Kashyap, Manish’s younger brother appealing to people to tweet in support of his brother. Karan’s short video says that Manish is going through many difficulties and if people tweet in his support, it can reach powerful people. In May 2023, the Supreme Court rejected Manish Kashyap's plea to club FIRs filed against him for spreading fake news about Bihari migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu and also refused to dismiss his plea which sought the SC to quash his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A video of Dayanidhi Maran, a senior DMK leader speaking at a public gathering and saying knowing English has helped people like the CEO of Alphabet Sundar Pichai achieve great heights but Hindi speakers only work as security guards and construction workers.

Reason our friends in Bihar trending #GoBackStalin

DMK MP says they know English so people like

Sundar Pichai and

Nadella from TN are in top places and Hindi walas are working in his place as construction workers, Watchmen and as coolies pic.twitter.com/eOK5HaK3Pq — Vishwatma (@HLKodo) June 21, 2023

Another video of DMK Rajya Sabha member KS Elangovan saying Hindi will do us no good and Hindi has also imported Manu Smriti has surfaced. A 2013 tweet of minister TRB Raja making racist remarks, calling the society in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as rapists has been doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, a counter hashtag ‘WelcomeStalin’ and ‘BJPFearsMKStalin’ in support of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has also started trending.

Around 15 opposition parties have planned a meeting in Patna on June 23, 2023 to form a united opposition against the Modi-led NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting is being hosted by Bihar CM and JD(U) Nitish Kumar and is also being attended by DMK ally Congress.