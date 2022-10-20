Ahead of Deepavali, special train to run between Tirunelveli and Chennai

Passengers can reserve tickets in advance for these special trains from 8 am on October 19.

In light of the large number of passengers who would be travelling before Deepavali, special trains will be operating in Tamil Nadu. The trains will be between Tambaram and Tirunelveli through Karaikudi and Arupukottai. According to The New Indian Express, the train no. 06021- Tirunelveli Junction Festival Special Fare will leave from Chennai at 9 pm on Thursday, October 21, and reach Tirunelveli Junction at 9 pm the next day. While returning, train no. 06022 - Chennai Egmore Festival Special Fare will depart from Tirunelveli at 1 pm on Friday, October 21 and reach Chennai at 3:20 am the next day.

These trains are expected to stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Trichy, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Sivagangai, Manamadurai, Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti. Passengers can reserve tickets in advance for these special trains from 8 am on October 19.

In a similar manner, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) introduced 10,500 buses that will ferry passengers from Chennai to various parts of the state. The State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Principal Secretary K Gopal chaired a meeting on October 10 and decided to operate 10,518 buses from Chennai between October 21 and 23 and 9362 buses from various parts of Tamil Nadu to the city.

The buses will be available at various bus terminals across the city including Koyambedu, Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Tambaram MEPZ and Poonamallee. There will also be a round-the-clock help desk at the Koyambedu bus terminal that will provide information about the buses and receive complaints.

Apart from this, Minister Sivasankar said that the Transport Department will be operating toll free helplines to receive complaints about private omni bus operators who might be overcharging their customers. An exclusive complaint cell will be opened at the Koyambedu terminal to receive complaints about the high ticket fares.