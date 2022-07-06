After winning elections, Vijay fan association launches social media handles

On July 6, actor Vijayâ€™s fan association â€“ Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam also announced that they have developed an app to facilitate blood donation across TN.

Popular Kollywood actor Vijayâ€™s fan association â€“ Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam announced that they have launched their official social media handles on July 6. The media handles on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube will be run under Vijayâ€™s supervision and will be used to disseminate information and updates about the social welfare activities undertaken by the fan association. In a press statement, they announced that an inaugural event was held on Wednesday.

They also announced that a blood donation app called â€˜Thalapathy Vijay Kuruthiyagamâ€™ had been developed and could be used by both blood donors and recipients. Noting that facilitating blood donations would help many patients in need, the statement also revealed that lakhs of members who were part of the association, would be working to ensure that the app was used across Tamil Nadu. Further details about the app launch are awaited.

This comes after members from the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) contested on behalf of the association in local body elections that were held in October last year in Tamil Nadu. Elections were held in nine districts including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli between October 6 to 9. The AITVMI won 129 seats of the 169 seats they had contested â€” a performance better than actor Kamal Haasanâ€™s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Seemanâ€™s Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK).

It is to be noted that AITVMI is not registered with the Election Commission of India. The candidates had used images of the actor during the elections, but had contested as independent candidates. In a recent television interview that aired ahead of the release of Beast in April this year, Vijay was quizzed about his political aspirations by Nelson. Vijay, who was asked by Nelson whether he aspired to transform into a â€˜Thalaivanâ€™ (leader), responded by saying that he was conferred with titles like â€˜Ilaiyathalapathyâ€™ and â€˜Thalapathyâ€™ by fans and it depended on the circumstances. He mentioned that whether he would turn into a â€˜Thalaivanâ€™ also depended on the expectations from his fans and the circumstances.

On the cinema front, Vijay will be next seen in upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Varisu.