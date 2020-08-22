After Rolls Royce, K'taka MLC and business tycoon's family gets Ferrari F8 Tributo

MTB Nagaraj was at one point the richest MLA in Karnataka.

MTB Nagaraj, one of the richest legislators in India, and currently a BJP member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, is known for his penchant for luxury cars. When he jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP in 2019, many laughed at the allegation that he was lured with money. Ahead of 2019 byelections, businessman Nagaraj and his wife Shanthakumari had declared a total income of Rs 1201.50 crore.

On Saturday, his son, Nithin Purushotham, got his flashy blue Ferrari F8 Tributo, the pictures of which made headlines across the Kannada channels. Nithin and his family were spotted performing pooja and cutting cake to celebrate the new car.

In August 2019, Nagraj was in news for purchasing the most expensive vehicle available in India- a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. The on-road price for the fully uploaded version is Rs 11 crores. Photographs of MTB Nagaraj and his supporters with the car at the Avi Mukteshwar temple in Hoskote had gone viral.

Apart from this, the family owns several other luxury cars, including a Porsche Cayenne, a Range Rover worth Rs 1.95 crores, Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.5 crores and Mercedes GLS 350 D. Some of these cars are not owned by Nagaraj or his wife, but by other members of family and therefore have not been mentioned in his affidavit.



MTB Nagaraju with his Rolls Royce

The 70-year-old member of legislative council started his business in a shed, manufacturing bricks and then going on to build a real estate conglomerate worth over Rs 2,000 crores. In the 2019 bye-elections, MTB Nagaraj was defeated by independent candidate Sharat Bachegowda. BS Yediyurappa however ensured that he became a member of the legislative council and Nagaraj now hopes to become a minister soon.

