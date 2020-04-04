After PM asks to switch off lights, TN discom prepares for sudden dip and surge in grid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all citizens to switch their lights off for nine minutes on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to switch the lights off and on across the country at the same time appears to have discoms mobilising to ensure that the electricity supply is in order.

The Tamil Nadu Transmission Company (TANTRANSCO), in an internal communique sent on Friday, has asked all its executive engineers to be available with sufficient staff members on Sunday between 8 pm and 10.30 pm.

“As the demand of lighting load is expected to have a steep fall around 21.00 hrs and a steep rise around 21.09 hrs on 05.04.2020, all EEs are requested to adhere to the following instructions to mitigate any contingencies, arising out of the above,” reads the circular.

Aside from directing all executive engineers to be available at the designated time, the discom has also ordered the staff to be in touch with the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) and follow its instructions to maintain the system voltage and system stability. The discom has also asked its staff to specifically monitor all capacitor banks and switch off all idly charged lines and cables after consultation with the SLDC.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the nation at 9 am on Friday, said that he wanted the country’s residents to show the power of light for nine minutes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to awaken the energy of 130 crore Indians. At 9 pm at April 5, I want nine minutes from you. Switch off all your lights, stand at your door or balcony, light a candle, lamp, a torch or your phone's flashlight, and keep it on for nine minutes,” he said. When all Indians do this together, they will be able to feel the power of light and resolve of the fight against the virus, he had added.