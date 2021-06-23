After Mysuru, Bengaluru reports Delta Plus variant case

While the impact of the Delta Plus variant on the vaccine is yet to be completely understood or studied, experts urge the public to take the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, on June 23, confirmed that the second case of infection due to the Delta Plus coronavirus variant has been reported in Bengaluru. On June 22, the first case of the variant was found in Mysuru. The infected person in Bengaluru has been isolated and is being treated while the person in Mysuru is reportedly asymptomatic. After Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, Karnataka becomes the fourth state to report the Delta Plus variant.

“On June 23, another coronavirus Delta Plus variant was found in Karnataka. One case was found in Mysuru yesterday (June 22) and today another case in Bengaluru has been found. This makes it a total of two cases in Karnataka. The patient in Bengaluru is isolated and being treated,” said Dr K Sudhakar. “As of now, there is no information that this variant is more severe or transmittable than the existing Delta variant. The variant is being studied further,” added the health minister.

He also told reporters that none of the contacts of the Mysuru patient has contracted the virus. "In Mysuru, we have isolated the patient who is infected with Delta Plus coronavirus variant. He is asymptomatic and none of his primary and secondary contacts has contracted it, which is a good sign," Sudhakar said.

The health minister added that the state government was cautious, keeping track of the emergence of new variants since COVID-19 hit the state in March last year. "We are planning to establish six more genomic sequencing labs in order to augment overall testing abilities across the state," he noted. Dr Sudhakar said that the state government had not shown any laxity in testing as wherever there was a suspicion, it had conducted genomic sequencing and frequently carried out random checks too. "We are checking 5% of the total samples randomly to keep track of emerging variants in this deadly virus. The state is, on average, conducting about 1.5 lakh to two lakh COVID-19 tests on a daily basis," he said.

According to health experts, the Delta Plus variant is much like the Delta variant, which was first detected in India in 2020 and has spread to 80 countries. The Delta Plus variant — known as B.1.617.2.1 — B.1.617.2.1 is a mutation of the Delta variant. On June 22, the Union government classified the Delta Plus variant as a ‘variant of concern’, which makes it highly infectious and transmissible. A senior health official quoted the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) surveillance bulletin and stated that the Delta Plus variants show increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potentially reduced monoclonal antibody response.

Experts worry the new variant may show resistance to existing treatment protocols for COVID-19. "There are concerns over whether the current vaccines will be effective against the Delta Plus," the expert, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

While the impact of the Delta Plus variant on the vaccine is yet to be completely understood or studied, experts urge the public to take the two doses of the vaccine. The vaccines add a layer of protection, especially against severe or symptomatic COVID-19 infections.

READ: Why college students in Karnataka are demanding cancellation of odd semester exams