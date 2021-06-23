Engineering, pharmacy, diploma, bachelor degree and post-graduation students in Karnataka staged protests online and offline, demanding the cancellation of the odd semester examinations (the first semesters of each academic year). In many universities, the odd semester exams — first, third, fifth semesters — were being conducted on campus until Karnataka went into lockdown on April 27 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Due to the lockdown, the exams in some subjects were not conducted, according to students. As the exams in those subjects were cancelled, classes for the next, even semester began during the lockdown.. However, on June 15, in a tweet, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayana said, “Semester exams need to be conducted soon and VCs (Vice-Chancellors) are planning it.”

According to an online survey by All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), which consisted of responses from over 46,000 college students across Karnataka, as of June 21, 90.7% of them were not in favour of taking the exams of the previous semester. Speaking at a press conference, Abhaya Diwakar, who is the treasurer of AIDSO Karnataka, said that the state government asking the students to write the odd semester exams at a time when the majority of the topics for the next semester is nearly completed is unscientific. She argued that making the students go back and study the previous semester’s subjects would add to their stress. Many complained that lessons are being taught hastily, and so many portions have been completed within one month of the new semester.

Prithviraj, a second-semester Bachelor of Engineering (BE) student from the Global Academy of Technology, explained why it will be difficult for students to take the previous semester exam. “Understanding concepts via online classes is next to impossible but we are somehow managing by putting in more effort. When the second lockdown started, we had two exams from the previous semester remaining. Now, a significant part of our second semester is over. To get back to the old syllabus, we need to find all the study material and go back to a certain frame of mind to study those subjects. After that, we need to start studying for the current semester again,” he said.

Kavitha, who is doing her Masters in Commerce in Bengaluru, also expressed a similar difficulty. She has seven exams remaining when the lockdown was announced. “Apart from the difficulty of shifting our concentration to the previous semester, this will leave us to study for more subjects at once,” she said.

When TNM spoke to renowned academician Baraguru Ramachandrappa, he said, “Going back to studying the previous subjects is difficult. So I don’t see any reason not to cancel the exams. Besides, the PU (Pre-University) exams have been cancelled. When such decisions are to be taken, it is important to consider the opinion of all the stakeholders. So, the state government should consider students' demands to cancel the odd semester exam.”

The students took their protests online by posting a picture of themselves holding a poster of their demands, on social media. Several students also went to the offices of the principals to submit memorandums. They also submitted a memorandum to Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan.

Students also raised concerns over the provision to take the exams online. The survey report showed that 64.7% of the students were not in favour of online examinations. According to the Times of India, the students of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) recently protested the decision to conduct the exams online. While they cited the lack of security with the software used, several students expressed their difficulty in accessing the internet at home.

“In reality, no classes have been conducted properly in the online mode,” noted Baraguru Ramachandrappa. “Above this, the reach of online classes in rural areas is very low. Many surveys and studies have shown the issue of a digital divide in rural India. The practical reality of the situation needs to be considered and there is no necessity to be adamant on conducting exams, in my opinion.”

Niranjanaradhya VP, who is an expert in the field of education, said that online exam in a country like India will only heighten the existing inequalities and discrimination. “In rural areas, the internet reach is limited and even those who do have access won’t have interruption-free internet service. If a student sitting in a village experiences continuous interruptions, will they be able to focus on the exam? And because of the stress due to these connectivity issues, if a student is unable to perform well in the exam, is it right to judge his or her competence based on that?” asks Niranjanaradhya.

He further questioned the intentions of the Karnataka government in conducting examinations. “The purpose of education is to enable a student to learn and develop his knowledge. Right now, the focus should be on ensuring the process of learning continues, not just conducting exams after exams to filter out those who don’t do perform well academically,” he said.

The educationist also pointed out that the lockdown was a good opportunity to rethink how our education could be changed to ensure continued learning. “However, the government is stuck to its old ways of judging a student by exam without even putting an effort to understand or ensure that he/she is able to learn in the midst of the crisis,” said Niranjanaradhya, adding, “This is only a knee-jerk reaction.”