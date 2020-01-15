After Delhi trip, Pawan Kalyan announces 'crucial' meeting with BJP in Vijayawada

"The ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with which he wanted to take the nation forward, have been diluted in Andhra Pradesh," the Jana Sena Party chief said.

news Politics

Actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that a crucial meeting would be held with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Vijayawada, hinting at a possible alliance between the two parties in Andhra Pradesh.

"The ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with which he wanted to take the nation forward, have been diluted in Andhra Pradesh. I have met elders in the Centre on a call from Delhi and explained to them, the issues that the state is facing," Pawan Kalyan told reporters.

On Monday, Pawan Kalyan had met BJP Working President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders in New Delhi.

"I asked the Centre to take a decision which is acceptable to all, over the issue of three capital cities. They also informed that these issues are already under their consideration...A statement will be issued after holding a crucial meeting with BJP leaders in Vijayawada on January 16 at 11 am," Pawan said.

The ruling YSRCP government's proposal for three capitals -- a legislative one in Amaravati, an executive one in Visakhapatnam and a judicial one in Kurnool, has sparked protests in the Amaravati region, which had been declared as the full-fledged capital by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

"The people of Visakhapatnam did not ask for a capital city, only the YSRCP leaders wanted it because they owned lands around the city," Pawan alleged on Tuesday.

The actor-politician met with JSP workers who had been injured in a clash with workers of the YSRCP in Kakinada on Monday.

In a reference to the festival of Sankaranti, he said, "It is so painful that such unfortunate attacks are taking place during festive days," alleging, "YSRCP leaders are responsible for the dispute...The people have given a clear mandate, but the government is trying to bring faction culture. The same people who voted for them will teach them a lesson if the government continues to indulge in faction culture."

Read: Alternative alliance, or an attempt to stay relevant? Politics behind Pawan-BJP tie-up