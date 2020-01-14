Political circles in Andhra Pradesh are abuzz with speculation as actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda in New Delhi on Monday.

Apart from Nadda, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya were also present at the meeting. Pawan was accompanied by JSP leader and former Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar.

The two parties are understood to have agreed to work together in Andhra Pradesh, in view of the situation arising out of YSRCP government's proposal to decentralise the state's capital Amaravati.

"The BJP-led Centre should conduct an all-party meeting on the proposal of three capitals and problems faced by Amaravati farmers. BJP played a significant role in bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and they were partners in the first government formed after the bifurcation. They should stand in support of Amaravati farmers and help them in finding a solution," Pawan Kalyan had said on Friday.

Sources say that while this may be the issue that brings both the parties together now, their association may continue even until the next elections in the state.

Following a humiliating defeat in last year's elections, Pawan Kalyan has been dropping indications that he is willing to join hands with the BJP. So what can the Jana Sena offer to the BJP, and what can it gain from the latter?

Question of survival?

The prospect of an alliance itself, isn't coming as a surprise to many as observers say that Pawan has always been close to the BJP.

In 2014 as well, the JSP had backed the TDP, only through the BJP. It was not a direct alliance.." says political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.

"The BJP has no mass leaders in Andhra and is not able to gain a vote share of more than 3% or 4%. They need a face to draw voters, so an alliance with the JSP will help. It is a win-win situation for them. Pawan's recent statements where he said that he only differed with the BJP where special status is concerned, is also indicative that they have been open to working together," says political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.