After criticism, Class 10 exams in TN postponed to June 15

In what will come as a big relief for students and teachers across the state, the Tamil Nadu Government has postponed the tenth standard board exams from June 1 to June 15. This decision comes just two days after the lockdown in the state was extended to May 31 in the state. The government had faced immense criticism from teachers, students and education activists for its sudden decision to hold exams.

Education Minister Sengottaiyan who addressed the media on Tuesday stated that the decision was based on the extension of the lockdown and the expectation that the number of containment zones in the state will come down. This will further reduce the number of special centres that will have to be established for students who are coming to write exams from these zones.

"Since the lockdown has been extended till May 31, the Chief Minister has decided to postpone the exams. The exams will be conducted from June 15 to June 25," said the Minister. "We are expecting changes in the number of containment zones after two weeks. Several may come to the green zone. We are planning to have 10 students sit in a classroom to ensure physical distancing," he added.

As per the new schedule, the language exam will be held on June 15, English is scheduled for June 17, Mathematics for June 19, Optional Language on June 20, Science on June 22, Social science on June 24 and Vocational subject on June 25.

The minister stated that over 12,000 exam centres will be set up and further added that from May 27, the class 12 exam papers will be evaluated.

Speaking to TNM on Monday, several principals and students who follow the state board medium had insisted that an extension of two weeks will help them prepare better for the exams. Stakeholders had severely criticised the Tamil Nadu government for deciding to hold the exams just a day after the lockdown was to be lifted.

Over 9 lakh students are to appear for the class 10 exams and over 20,000 teachers will be required to evaluate answer sheets.